Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Democrats in the House of Representatives have called for a cut to federal funding of charter schools.

The proposed cut appears as a small provision tucked into a massive federal budget proposal.

It would reduce funding for charter schools by $40 million and could potentially limit many charter schools from receiving federal funds altogether.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools said it would impact millions of students, who are usually children of color and from low-income families.

Charter schools use public funds but are generally run independently. Most, but not all, are nonprofit organizations.

All three of the most recent presidents supported charter schools, but some Democrats argue they siphon funding away from other public schools.

On the campaign trail last year, then-candidate Joe Biden opposed federal funds going to “for-profit charter schools.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Romero
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly 2014 hit-and-run in Wilmington
A fiery wreck temporarily closes section of Shipyard Blvd.
SUV and moped involved in fiery crash on Shipyard Boulevard
Daniel Graham Hayes captured
Columbus County man captured after six-hour manhunt
Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.
UPDATE: Wilmington police have located missing man
Although Pender County Schools believes families should be able to choose, the school board is...
Pender schools to follow state mandate, masks will be required

Latest News

FILE - In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
Former astronaut and Florida Senator Bill Nelson talks about his new role of serving as NASA...
NASA Administrator explores top space issues