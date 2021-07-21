Senior Connect
Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update during Wednesday afternoon briefing

(@NC_Governor/Twitter)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper and the state’s coronavirus task force will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on Covid-19, as cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina spike while vaccination rates have lagged in recent weeks.

This afternoon’s public briefing will be the first for Cooper since announcing a vaccine lottery on June 10.

Over the past week, that state has saw nearly 1,000 new cases per day on average with the positivity rate at 7.3 percent, significantly higher than it has been in months. Last Saturday, the NCDHHS reported 1,163 new cases which is the highest single-day number since May 20.

The NCDHHS says 99 percent of the new cases are those who are not fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, approximately 59 percent of the adult population in North Carolina has received at least one dose, while 56 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Covid-19 briefing will take place at 2 p.m. and can be viewed inside this story or streaming live on WECT’s Facebook page.

