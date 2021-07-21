Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: heating up

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rain and clouds pinned early-week temperatures well below 90 but readings will soon drive toward that seasonably hot benchmark: expect highs in the middle and upper 80s Wednesday afternoon and upper 80s to lower 90s for Thursday. Sunshine and pop-up thunderstorms will complete the summery scheme.

Wednesday saltwater headlines include surf near 80 degrees, one-to-two-foot breaking waves, and a low to moderate rip current risk. And, deep in the Atlantic Basin, new tropical storm development remains unlikely in the next two days. A non-tropical low pressure system could develop off the Georgia coast by this weekend. As of now, impacts to the Cape Fear Region appear unlikely but we will watch the situation. The next names on the 2021 list are Fred, Grace, and Henri.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you like with your WECT Weather App!

