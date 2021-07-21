Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts

Dr. Charles Foust
Dr. Charles Foust(wect)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust filed a report of intimidation with the sheriff’s office days after the county board of education failed to control an unruly public during a heated meeting last week where several controversial topics were expected to be discussed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said some individuals were recently commenting on Facebook that simply disrupting the school board’s meetings was not enough, that they had to go to where district officials lived or worked and be disruptive there.

The individuals mentioned Foust specifically, as well other board members, during the social media posts, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Foust was made aware of the Facebook comments and met with the sheriff’s office Wednesday to file a report.

We’ve reached out to representatives with New Hanover County Schools for comment and will update this report when and if they respond.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

RELATED: NHC School Board members struggle to maintain control of meeting

RELATED: NHC Board of Education meets virtually, covers several important agenda items

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Romero
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly 2014 hit-and-run in Wilmington
A fiery wreck temporarily closes section of Shipyard Blvd.
SUV and moped involved in fiery crash on Shipyard Boulevard
Cooper: Schools should require masks indoors for students, teachers in kindergarten through 8th grade
Daniel Graham Hayes captured
Columbus County man captured after six-hour manhunt
Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.
UPDATE: Wilmington police have located missing man

Latest News

Hospital visitors need to familiarize themselves with the detour route and should allow more...
Detour now only option for Dosher Memorial Hospital patients and visitors
Kathy Reichs: A hurricane, an outbreak and the unsolved murders in her new book, “The Bone Code”
Riverfront Park grand opening
City Council amends VIP table ordinance after receiving criticism, some blame media coverage
Chemours installed carbon adsorption units at its Fayetteville Works in an effort to reduce the...
Bill to create standards for PFAS passes U.S. House