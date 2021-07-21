Days after tense board meeting, NHCS superintendent files intimidation report over social media posts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust filed a report of intimidation with the sheriff’s office days after the county board of education failed to control an unruly public during a heated meeting last week where several controversial topics were expected to be discussed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said some individuals were recently commenting on Facebook that simply disrupting the school board’s meetings was not enough, that they had to go to where district officials lived or worked and be disruptive there.

The individuals mentioned Foust specifically, as well other board members, during the social media posts, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Foust was made aware of the Facebook comments and met with the sheriff’s office Wednesday to file a report.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

