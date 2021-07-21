Amazon TV series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Amazon television series is set to film in the Port City.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is currently listed as in pre-production on the Wilmington Regional Film Commission’s website.

The young adult drama will star Lola Tung, Rachel Blanchard, Jackie Chung, and Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, according to various media reports.

A synopsis provided by Deadline describes the series as a “multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is based on the novel by Jenny Han of the same name.

