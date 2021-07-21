2 arrested, $70,000 worth of drugs seized in Whiteville bust, police say

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement officials say $70,000 worth of illegal drugs are off the streets following a bust in Whiteville on Tuesday.

According to a news release, a joint investigation by the Whiteville Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation was initiated in December which resulted in the arrests of Marion Lamont Flowers, 40, and Courtney Yvette Williams, 35, both of Whiteville.

During Tuesday’s bust, law enforcement seized one-half pound of cocaine, over a kilo of methamphetamine, approximately one ounce of heroin, a firearm, various pills, two vehicles, and $6,000 in cash.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office also began a separate investigation into Flowers in February. Undercover agents made controlled purchases of cocaine from Flowers during the course of that investigation, a news release stated.

Williams was charged with one count of trafficking methamphatmine, while Flowers is facing over 30 felony charges including trafficking cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine.

Flowers was booked into the Columbus County Detention Center under a $1.6 million bond while Williams was given a $100,000 bond.

Courtney Williams, left, and Marion Flowers (Whiteville Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.