Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

US renews public health emergency for COVID

By CNN
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States remains in a public health emergency because of COVID-19.

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the declaration for another 90 days.

The declaration allows for the emergency use authorization of vaccines, the access of funds to address the emergency and the deployment of military trauma care providers.

The United States has been in a public health emergency since late January 2020.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Eddins
Driver charged in fatal wreck on Gordon Road
Riverfront Park grand opening
Wilmington taxpayers could be on the hook for $14K worth of VIP tickets for City Council at new amphitheater
Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.
UPDATE: Wilmington police have located missing man
Parking meter
Hundreds overcharged for parking during holiday weekend see new charges on bank accounts
Officials began refilling the cofferdam area around the battleship during a ceremony Tuesday...
Work to repair the Battleship North Carolina’s hull is now complete

Latest News

Section of one lane on Lake Park Blvd closed in Carolina Beach on Wednesday
TRAFFIC ALERT: lane of Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach to close temporarily Wednesday
Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
What's the holdup on vaccines for kids?
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers