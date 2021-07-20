U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly 2014 hit-and-run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wilmington in 2014 is now behind bars.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Edwin Romero, 35, in Wilmington on Tuesday.

Romero is accused of hitting 68-year-old Roy Moore III as he was walking along the 5200 block of Market Street on July 10, 2014. Police say Romero fled to Mexico after the crash and later returned to Wilmington.

He is currently charged with hit and run serious injury/death and booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is comprised of members from the U.S. Marshals Service, Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, NC Department of Public Safety Special Operations and the Leland Police Department.

