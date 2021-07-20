Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UPDATE: Helicopter debris discovered by Coast Guard in Albemarle Sound search

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard said it has found debris in its search for a helicopter that never arrived at an Outer Banks airport.

We’re told that around 10:46 a.m., a good Samaritan recovered a backpack with personal belongings inside around 3.5 miles south of the mouth of the Alligator River.

At 11:27 a.m. is when the Coast Guard said its MH-60 Jayhawk discovered the helicopter debris around 9 miles north of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound.

Officials provided new details about the crew saying that the two men left the Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport on Monday and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

Coast Guard crews are searching for a helicopter that never arrived at an Outer Banks airport.

Petty Officer Steve Lehman said that the Coast Guard was contacted by a person who lost communication with two friends on a small helicopter around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

The two were flying from Virginia to the Dare County Regional Airport.

Search efforts, which have included a C-130 and a Jayhawk helicopter, have been ongoing in the Alligator River.

We’re told the state Marine Patrol and Wildlife Resources Commission is assisting in the search.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Eddins
Driver charged in fatal wreck on Gordon Road
Riverfront Park grand opening
Wilmington taxpayers could be on the hook for $14K worth of VIP tickets for City Council at new amphitheater
Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.
UPDATE: Wilmington police have located missing man
Parking meter
Hundreds overcharged for parking during holiday weekend see new charges on bank accounts
Officials began refilling the cofferdam area around the battleship during a ceremony Tuesday...
Work to repair the Battleship North Carolina’s hull is now complete

Latest News

The Bradley Creek Yacht Club has a 3 year waitlist for some of its slips.
Marinas seeing banner year, good news for them, bad news for boaters trying to find slips
A grassroots project to bring more attention to Gullah Geechee heritage is gaining some...
National Park Service joins push for Gullah Geechee greenway/blueway trail
New Hanover Schools looks to entice new bus drivers with $1,000 sign-on bonus; to hold job fair Aug. 7
Edwin Romero
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in deadly 2014 hit-and-run in Wilmington