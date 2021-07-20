TRAFFIC ALERT: lane of Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach to close temporarily Wednesday
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Those visiting Carolina Beach on Wednesday should expect traffic delays, as a lane on one of the town’s main roads will be closed for about six hours on Wednesday, July 21.
From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the southbound lane of Lake Park Boulevard will be closed for a water line repair, according to the Town of Carolina Beach.
The closure will be between Sumter Avenue and Spartarnburg Avenue, in the area of A&G Restaurant. Access will still be available to A&G restaurant as well as the Scotchman gas station in the area.
See the map below for specifics on the detour.
