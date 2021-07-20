Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: lane of Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach to close temporarily Wednesday

Section of one lane on Lake Park Blvd closed in Carolina Beach on Wednesday
Section of one lane on Lake Park Blvd closed in Carolina Beach on Wednesday(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Those visiting Carolina Beach on Wednesday should expect traffic delays, as a lane on one of the town’s main roads will be closed for about six hours on Wednesday, July 21.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the southbound lane of Lake Park Boulevard will be closed for a water line repair, according to the Town of Carolina Beach.

The closure will be between Sumter Avenue and Spartarnburg Avenue, in the area of A&G Restaurant. Access will still be available to A&G restaurant as well as the Scotchman gas station in the area.

See the map below for specifics on the detour.

Lake Park Blvd road closure in Carolina Beach for Wednesday, July 21
Lake Park Blvd road closure in Carolina Beach for Wednesday, July 21(Town of Carolina Beach, NC)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Eddins
Driver charged in fatal wreck on Gordon Road
Riverfront Park grand opening
Wilmington taxpayers could be on the hook for $14K worth of VIP tickets for City Council at new amphitheater
Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.
UPDATE: Wilmington police have located missing man
Parking meter
Hundreds overcharged for parking during holiday weekend see new charges on bank accounts
Officials began refilling the cofferdam area around the battleship during a ceremony Tuesday...
Work to repair the Battleship North Carolina’s hull is now complete

Latest News

Greenville Loop Road
City of Wilmington collects traffic data on Greenville Loop Road, residents concerned with safety
Speed limit is still an issue for residents on Greenville Loop Road
Speed limit is still an issue for residents on Greenville Loop Road
The vehicle was seen this afternoon on I-40 near Garner when the front end was engulfed in flames
Ambulance from NHRMC catches fire on I-40
Pictured is the area on Sanders Road where a sinkhole has formed repeatedly. (Source: Oscar...
NCDOT continues to deal with problematic sinkhole on Sanders Road