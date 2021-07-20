TRAFFIC ALERT: lane of Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach to close temporarily Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Those visiting Carolina Beach on Wednesday should expect traffic delays, as a lane on one of the town’s main roads will be closed for about six hours on Wednesday, July 21.

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., the southbound lane of Lake Park Boulevard will be closed for a water line repair, according to the Town of Carolina Beach.

The closure will be between Sumter Avenue and Spartarnburg Avenue, in the area of A&G Restaurant. Access will still be available to A&G restaurant as well as the Scotchman gas station in the area.

See the map below for specifics on the detour.

Lake Park Blvd road closure in Carolina Beach for Wednesday, July 21 (Town of Carolina Beach, NC)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.