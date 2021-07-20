Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pet rescuer gets jail for starving cats in Miami apartment

Cheryn Smilen was sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and...
Cheryn Smilen was sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and leaving them to starve inside a small apartment in South Florida.(Source: AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A self-styled pet rescuer has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for animal cruelty after hoarding cats and leaving them to starve inside a small apartment in South Florida.

Fifty-six-year-old Cheryn Smilen pleaded guilty.

She’s also banned from owning or trying to rescue animals once she’s free again.

Investigators say Smilen began hoarding street cats inside her small efficiency apartment.

A horrible smell brought police there in 2018.

They found some cats emaciated and malnourished.

Others were dead for months, and evidence suggested some cats had eaten others to survive.

There was plenty of food, but they hadn’t been fed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Eddins
Driver charged in fatal wreck on Gordon Road
Riverfront Park grand opening
Wilmington taxpayers could be on the hook for $14K worth of VIP tickets for City Council at new amphitheater
Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.
UPDATE: Wilmington police have located missing man
Parking meter
Hundreds overcharged for parking during holiday weekend see new charges on bank accounts
It’s been a years-long process, but repair work to the hull of the Battleship North Carolina...
Work to repair the Battleship North Carolina’s hull is now completed

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Extreme weather fuels Oregon wildfires; outside help sought
The drawings are part of the state’s campaign to increase awareness of the availability and...
Next vaccine lottery drawings happening Wednesday
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’