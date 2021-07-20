Masks will still be required in Pender schools, officials say

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Board of Education issued a statement saying masks will still be required in schools because of state law.

Although Pender County Schools believes families should be able to choose, the school board is tied to the law.

The board encourages citizens to reach out to state elected officials to effect change.

The statement: “The Pender County Board of Education adheres to the belief that parents should have choice when it comes to the use of masks for our students. However, due to state law, we do not have the authority to lift the mask mandate. We encourage our citizens to contact their state elected officials in regard to Senate Bill 173.”

