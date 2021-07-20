Pender County neighborhood continues plea for help with current road conditions

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Arvida Spur Road in Rocky Point is more than just a bumpy road.

“You can never be in a hurry if you have to go somewhere,” said Vicki Ohanesian-Prince, president of the Arvida Spur Neighborhood Association. “You have to make sure you put in your ten minute extra time.”

The road makes it tough for emergency vehicles to get in and out. It’s also prone to extreme flooding and causes wear and tear on vehicles.

“Going up and down this road loosened up my oil filter and drained the oil out,” said Steve Woroma, who lives in the neighborhood. “Luckily I went to get a change. I would’ve never known. It would’ve blown my motor up.”

Neighbors have expressed their concern to both state and local governments for years, but they keep running into dead ends.

“Pender County has been involved with the discussions and the emails that have gone back-and-forth,” said Chad McEwen, county manager of Pender County. “But, in terms of an actual party to the solution, Pender County doesn’t really have a role in that in terms of paving or maintaining the road.”

The road is part of a larger development and considered private, meaning it can’t be fixed with public money. However, the state could one day take it over.

“The state has agreed that with some extreme road improvements that they could consider coming in,” said Ohanseian-Prince.

But that would cost homeowners at least $250,000 and that’s money neighbors in the growing community can’t fork out.

“Now we are stuck,” said Ohanesian-Prince. “Now, we are looking at over 200 homes coming into this particular five mile area and we don’t have any recourse.”

Neighbors have reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation regarding grants and funding, but their efforts haven’t gotten anywhere.

Thirty years ago, the developer of the neighborhood communicated to homeowners that the state would maintain the roads once a majority of the plots were built out.

The developer has since passed away and the company went bankrupt, which has caused residents to go back to square one.

