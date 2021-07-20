NHC Board of Education meeting resumes virtually, to cover a number of important agenda items

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The highly anticipated New Hanover County Board of Education meeting resumes Tuesday night after last week’s meeting was cut short when the audience got out of control. The meeting was recessed and resumed virtually on Tuesday.

There were a lot of important items on the agenda that the board was not able to get to before the meeting was cut short during the call to the audience, including several policies up for first reading.

One that has caught the attention of parents in the county is Policy 5120, which defines the district’s relationship with law enforcement.

The recently approved North Carolina Social Studies Standards is a topic for discussion; includes the rollout of new social studies standards for grades K–12, inquiry-based curriculum standards, and underrepresented voices curriculum standards.

The board will also discuss the renaming of Laney High School Stadium and protocols for this upcoming school year.

Another item of note under Old Business is ‘Legal Services.’ There are no attachments on the agenda for this item, so it’s unclear specifically what the board plans to discuss.

Last Tuesday, discussion of a transparency committee was approved to be added to the agenda as well.

