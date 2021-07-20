Senior Connect
NHC Board of Education meeting resumes virtually, to cover a number of important agenda items

New Hanover County Board of Education meeting resumes
New Hanover County Board of Education meeting resumes(WECT)
By Elly Cosgrove
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The highly anticipated New Hanover County Board of Education meeting resumes Tuesday night after last week’s meeting was cut short when the audience got out of control. The meeting was recessed and resumed virtually on Tuesday.

NHC School Board members struggle to maintain control of meeting

There were a lot of important items on the agenda that the board was not able to get to before the meeting was cut short during the call to the audience, including several policies up for first reading.

One that has caught the attention of parents in the county is Policy 5120, which defines the district’s relationship with law enforcement.

Changes to policy on student interrogations goes before New Hanover County school board

The recently approved North Carolina Social Studies Standards is a topic for discussion; includes the rollout of new social studies standards for grades K–12, inquiry-based curriculum standards, and underrepresented voices curriculum standards.

The board will also discuss the renaming of Laney High School Stadium and protocols for this upcoming school year.

Another item of note under Old Business is ‘Legal Services.’ There are no attachments on the agenda for this item, so it’s unclear specifically what the board plans to discuss.

Last Tuesday, discussion of a transparency committee was approved to be added to the agenda as well.

