Next vaccine lottery drawings happening Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday will hold the next drawings for the state’s vaccine lottery.

The Summer Cash Drawing for $1 million and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing for $125,000 towards post-secondary education are part of the state’s Bringing Summer Back campaign to increase awareness of the availability and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

After the numbers are drawn for both contests, NCDHHS will determine the identities of the vaccinated individuals that correspond to those numbers. NCDHHS will then verify that the individuals do not fall under any exclusions from participation in the program and contact the individuals to get their consent to receive the funds and release their identities.

This process may take several days. No identifying details will be revealed prior to that.

The first winners from the previous vaccine lottery drawings were Vania Martinez, a rising freshman at Ashley High School in Wilmington, and Shelly Wyramon, a teacher in Winston-Salem. The second round of winners were Natalie Everett of Pineville and 16-year old Jessica Klima, a high school student in Greensboro.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will run through Aug. 4. Random number generator drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing. All winners will be announced once they are verified.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize.

Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 in the form of a NC 529 account towards post-secondary education.

