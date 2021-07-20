New Hanover Schools looks to entice new bus drivers with $1,000 sign-on bonus; to hold job fair Aug. 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools is looking to entice new bus drivers with a starting pay of $14 an hour, a $1,000 sign-on bonus, and benefits.

The school district will hold a bus driver job fair on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hoggard High School. At the fair, candidates can hear from current drivers about the job, apply and interview on the spot, and sign up for the next free CDL license classes. The district said it will pay for all expenses related to getting a bus driving license.

Full- and part-time positions are available.

“Bus drivers are an important part of our school communities, and I think the compensation we’re offering really shows how much we value them,” said Mark Clawson, the director of transportation at New Hanover County Schools. “This is a great job for retirees, parents with young children, or really anyone who wants a flexible schedule and benefits of a school system job.”

For more information, call 910-254-4080, or visit www.nhcs.net/transportation.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.