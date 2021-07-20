Senior Connect
National Park Service joins push for Gullah Geechee greenway/blueway trail

A grassroots project to bring more attention to Gullah Geechee heritage is gaining some traction in Brunswick County as organizers gain a new partner to make it happen.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - A grassroots project to bring more attention to Gullah Geechee heritage is gaining some traction in Brunswick County as organizers gain a new partner to make it happen.

Community leaders want to establish educational greenway and blueway trails to run from Leland and Navassa to Southport. The Brunswick County NAACP is leading the push and leaders in both towns are on board. Now, the National Park Service is also part of the effort.

The greenway would be a multi-use trail for walkers, joggers and bikers to enjoy while the blueway would have kayakers and other water-lovers floating down the Cape Fear River to see the sights from a different perspective. What both trails have in common is the goal to teach people more about the Cape Fear’s connection to Gullah Geechee heritage.

“It has been lost history,” said Carl Parker, president of Brunswick County NAACP. “We’re just reenacting this lost history, making it come alive. When we put the bikers’ trail in there, they’ll be able to ride that bikers’ trail and stop at different monuments that tell the history of what this is all about.”

Now that the National Park Service is involved, it has increased the chances of the project moving forward.

