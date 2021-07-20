Senior Connect
Lock and Dam #1 near Riegelwood to close for fish passage improvements

Lock & Dam No. 1, located on the Cape Fear River near Riegelwood, was built in 1915.
Lock & Dam No. 1, located on the Cape Fear River near Riegelwood, was built in 1915.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear River Lock and Dam #1 will be closed to the public through mid-November for improvements to its fish passage.

Lock and Dam #1, located near Riegelwood, includes a rock ramp fishway constructed between 2011 and 2012 to allow different fish populations to access historical upstream spawning areas. It was determined by various state and federal resource agencies and academic institutions that fish were not able to successfully migrate upstream over the rock arch fishway.

A project to improve the passage, led by the Cape Fear River Watch with funding from the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, NC State Port Authority, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will modify the existing passageway to aid striped bass and sturgeon in reaching their historical spawning area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will need to close the facility to the public due to heavy equipment that will need to be on-site.

For more information about this project, click here.

