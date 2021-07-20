Leaders to hear NCDOT toll bridge presentation, consider VIP tickets for new amphitheater at City Council meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At a meeting Tuesday night, Wilmington City Council leaders will hear a presentation from the N.C. Department of Transportation on the unsolicited proposal for the replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

On June 30, NCDOT representatives presented an unsolicited proposal to the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) to replace the aging Cape Fear Memorial Bridge with a toll bridge.

Since that date, leaders on both sides of the river have been weighing up the proposal in light of the fact that the CFM Bridge needs replacing after more than 50 years of use.

Among other things being considered at the meeting, leaders will consider authorizing funds for VIP tickets for concerts at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

In this unique proposal, more than $14,000 would be appropriated to purchase box seats and a table for four at all of the upcoming concerts. A second ordinance is being proposed to outline the specific uses for these tickets by mostly City Council members for the purpose of promoting economic development.

Other items of interest on the agenda include approval of ordinances that would fund improvements for the Portia Mills Hines Park and appropriate additional funds to continue the South College Road at Holly Tree Road Pedestrian Improvements Project.

