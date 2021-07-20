Gigs for Graduates event will give high school graduates a chance to explore jobs, college opportunities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - High school graduates can explore college and job opportunities at an upcoming event organized by New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity, Cape Fear Community College and McDonalds of Wilmington.

Gigs for Graduates, a jobs and college initiative for 2021 high school graduates and teens, will be held on Sun., July 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the downtown Public Library, located at 201 Chestnut Street, on the third floor.

Graduates and teens can meet with CFCC representatives to learn about free tuition assistance and sign up for admission for the fall semester.

McDonalds representatives will be at the event to interview teens 16 and older for more than 200 job openings at stores.

More information can be found by calling the Office of Diversity & Equity at 910-798-7430 or email diversity@nhcgov.com.

