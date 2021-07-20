Senior Connect
Following home break-in, Columbus County man captured after 6-hour manhunt

Daniel Graham Hayes captured
Daniel Graham Hayes captured(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man has been arrested after a six-hour search that began after he broke into a home in Columbus County.

Daniel Graham Hayes, 31, attempted to break into a home on Blackwell Street in Cerro Gordo. When deputies arrived, Hayes fled by vehicle into a corn field. When his vehicle got stuck in the field, Hayes fled on foot.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:52 p.m. Monday that Hayes had been captured, located and arrested.

Hayes is being charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, injury to property, and multiple counts of possession of methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the Columbus County Detention Center under a nearly $30,000 bond.

K-9 and man-tracking units were on the scene. Officials told residents in the Dolph Lewis, Blackwell Road, and Cedar Grove areas to be on the look out for Hayes.

