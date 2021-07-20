First Alert Forecast: July heat on pause for now

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a front presses through the Cape Fear Region and loses definition, expect daily rain chances in the seasonable 30-40% range through the weekend. As usual in the summertime, some storm cells may feature torrential downpours, jarring lightning displays, and briefly gusty winds. Still we don’t expect the coverage or intensity of showers and storms to be near what it was on Monday.

On the temperature side of the narrative: Monday had highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and clouds will keep readings several ticks below 90 for Tuesday, too. With more substantial sunny spells likely to redevelop later in the week, though, more seasonable upper 80s and lower 90s ought to return. In fact sunshine, seasonably hot weather, and occasional isolated showers and storms will be the weather rule through the weekend.

Tuesday saltwater headlines include surf near 81 degrees, one-to-three-foot breaking waves, and a low to moderate rip current risk. And, deep in the Atlantic Basin, new tropical storm development remains unlikely for the rest of the week. The next names on the 2021 list are Fred, Grace, and Henri.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

extend your outlook to ten days for any location you like with your WECT Weather App!

