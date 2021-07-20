Senior Connect
Amber Alert: 3 children missing

(WBAY)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Asheboro Police Department is searching for three missing children: Anthony, Bridget, and Bernardo Hernandez.

Anthony Bryan Osorio Hernandez is 15 years old, approximately 6 feet  1 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.  He has black hair, and brown eyes.

Bridget Osorio Hernandez is 14 years old, approximately 5 feet  3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.  She has black hair, and brown eyes.  

Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez is two years old, approximately 3 feet  tall, weighing 45 pounds.  He has black hair, and brown eyes.

Allegedly, Olga Diego Hernandez, 38, is the abductor. She is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, has brown/red hair and brown eyes. Olga has three moles on the left side of her face and a piercing on the right side of her lower lip.

Hernandez is thought to be driving a black 2021 Dodge  Ram 1500 with NC license tag number TEF9945.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Asheboro Police Department at (330) 626-1300, or call 911.

