Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Work to repair the Battleship North Carolina’s hull is now completed

It’s been a years-long process, but repair work to the hull of the Battleship North Carolina...
It’s been a years-long process, but repair work to the hull of the Battleship North Carolina has been completed.(Battleship North Carolina/Twitter)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a years-long process, but repair work to the hull of the Battleship North Carolina has been completed.

The battleship, which arrived in Wilmington in 1961 after serving in World War II, has suffered over 50 years of corrosion at the hands of the Cape Fear River and plans to repair the ship’s hull have been on the table since at least 2010.

The $11 million project began in Aug. 2016 with the construction of a cofferdam to surround the battleship which allowed crews to drain the river water and have access to the ship’s brittle hull.

With the cofferdam construction wrapping up in May 2018, work to replace the steel at the ship’s water-wind line began in June 2020. Atlantic Coast Industrial Marine Construction, a Wilmington-based company, cut and replaced steel on the bow, as well as repainted affected areas of the hull.

Battleship officials will now hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. Tuesday to refill the cofferdam area surrounding the ship with water after the hull repairs were recently finished.

The hull repair project itself was funded largely by the Generations Campaign, a fundraising effort to aid in restoration and maintenance of the battleship and its facilities.

“The work of the Generations Campaign continues with the Living with Water project, which includes plans to restore shoreline and create wetlands to reduce regular flooding at the Battleship site, improve water quality in runoff to the Cape Fear River, enhance wildlife habitat and beautify Battleship Park,” official stated in a news release.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested in connection to the incident.
One arrested, two injured after incident in Brunswick County
The damage to the sign at the corner of S. College and Oleander
Pickup truck collides with tanker truck in Wilmington
WPD confirmed two people were shot on Downey Branch Lane
Two female victims in stable condition after shots fired into a home
New Hanover County Schools’ job board lists 150 open positions, but the district aimed to cut...
New Hanover County Schools hires candidates on the spot at job fair
Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Widespread Panic plays first concert at new Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Latest News

Gabriel Baldwin works on his tennis game at One Love Tennis in Wilmington, NC.
With a lifetime of tennis ahead, local player sets Olympic goal
TV production in downtown Wilmington may cause minor water disruptions for nearby residents.
TV production in downtown Wilmington to use CFPUA water service
Hurricane tracker maps
How to use your WECT Hurricane Tracker map
Crews respond to fire caused by suspected lightning strike in Leland