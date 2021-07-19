Wilmington police need help locating missing man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for 28-year-old Daniel Stephen Grodek who was reported missing Monday July 19.

Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.

WPD reported Grodek has a black and white husky with him and that he owns a black 2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport.

Police ask anyone with information that would help locate Grodek to call 9910) 343-3609.

