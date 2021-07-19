Senior Connect
Video shows dramatic rescue of unconscious driver trapped in sinking car

By WJXT staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (WJXT) – The dramatic rescue of an unconscious driver was caught on camera in Florida.

Video from Thursday shows a captain and deputy with the Saint Johns County Sheriff’s Office saving the man, who had suffered a medical emergency and was trapped in a car that was slowly sinking in a pond.

Deputy David Little is seen trying to climb through the trunk of the sinking car. Capt. Tres Edenfield tries to smash the window in hopes of getting to the unconscious driver.

Edenfield yells and jumps out of the water, trying to get the attention of the unresponsive man.

Edenfield and Little then tug on the car and pull it closer to shore.

“I heard a noise, and I thought, ‘What was that?’” Edenfield said. “I don’t know if it’s a short in the vehicle that caused the doors to unlock. I don’t know what happened.

“I pulled the door – and I had pulled the doors while we were out in the water – I pulled the door, and the door came open. The gentleman was incoherent at best. I think he was starting to come out of something, and I gave him a slight sternum rub.”

Edenfield kept the driver calm. He said the man, who was the only person in the vehicle, had a medical episode before he ended up in the pond.

The sheriff’s office said the driver has made a full recovery.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

