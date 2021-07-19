Senior Connect
TV production in downtown Wilmington to use CFPUA water service

TV production in downtown Wilmington may cause minor water disruptions for nearby residents.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A television production filming in the area will be using Cape Fear Public Utility Authority water services near downtown Wilmington for special effects purposes Thursday, July 22 and Friday, July 23.

20th Century Television Productions will connect to CFPUA water services near the intersection of South 5th Avenue and Dock Street between 8 a.m. Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday.

During this production time, customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure and/or water discoloration due to the increased water usage.

Customers who do experience discoloration are advised to run the cold water for approximately 1 to 3 minutes to allow the lines to clear. Temporary discoloration does not indicate that water is unsafe to drink, but customers should avoid washing clothes with discolored water as staining can occur.

If after 5 minutes the water does not run clear, customers can contact CFPUA’s Water Quality Unit by calling 910-332-6738.

