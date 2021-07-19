Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Travel insurance required for unvaccinated Carnival, Royal Caribbean passengers sailing from Fla.

The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it...
The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it leaves the Port of Miami, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Carnival is requiring all unvaccinated passengers to carry travel insurance when sailing on its Florida-based ships starting July 31.

According to the cruise line, each unvaccinated guest must provide proof of insurance with a minimum of $10,000 per person in medical expense coverage and $30,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and without COVID-19 exclusions.

Carnival says the policy must name the unvaccinated guest as the policyholder or beneficiary.

Unvaccinated guests without the required proof of travel insurance will not be allowed to board the ship, and no refunds will be provided.

The cruise line will waive the requirement for guests under the age of 12 since they are currently ineligible for vaccines.

Royal Caribbean is also implementing a similar policy for unvaccinated guests 12 and older sailing from Florida homeports starting Aug. 1.

According to Royal Caribbean officials, the travel insurance policy must have a minimum of $25,000 per person in medical expense coverage, $50,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and no COVID-19 exclusions.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested in connection to the incident.
One arrested, two injured after incident in Brunswick County
The damage to the sign at the corner of S. College and Oleander
Pickup truck collides with tanker truck in Wilmington
WPD confirmed two people were shot on Downey Branch Lane
Two female victims in stable condition after shots fired into a home
New Hanover County Schools’ job board lists 150 open positions, but the district aimed to cut...
New Hanover County Schools hires candidates on the spot at job fair
Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Widespread Panic plays first concert at new Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Latest News

Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.
Colts owner buys Elton John’s piano for $915,000
A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
LIVE: Biden discusses economy; Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision, senator says
Saint Johns County Sheriff's deputies saved an unconscious driver in a sinking vehicle.
Video shows dramatic rescue of unconscious driver trapped in sinking car
It’s been a years-long process, but repair work to the hull of the Battleship North Carolina...
Work to repair the Battleship North Carolina’s hull is now completed
Gabriel Baldwin works on his tennis game at One Love Tennis in Wilmington, NC.
With a lifetime of tennis ahead, local player sets Olympic goal