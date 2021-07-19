Senior Connect
Officials calling first concert weekend at Riverfront Park a success

Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first concert weekend at Riverfront park is in the books, and the park’s manager is pleased with how it all played out.

“You plan as best you can, but then you have to get the crowd there to see how things work, so it was good to have eyes on it,” said Riverfront Park Manager Dave Pugh.

With lots of positive feedback from concert goers, Pugh and other city officials took notes on some minor changes to be made

“It was finetuning, it was ‘okay we think is gonna work here, maybe this isn’t the best place, it’s blocking the path to the restrooms’ so it was minor changes, no major changes, but minor changes throughout the weekend,” said Pugh.

Pugh says around 21,600 tickets were sold for the 3 days of Widespread Panic, but one challenge was getting everyone in the gates in a timely manner.

He said it’s important to note that the fencing up now is for construction, and once complete, only temporary fencing will be up to allow for more entry points during shows.

A common concern leading up to the first concert was parking, although Pugh said that everything went smoothly, so for now there will not be any changes to the parking situation.

