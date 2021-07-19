Senior Connect
Official: North Carolina man cited for killing bear in neighbor’s yard

FILE - black bear (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)
FILE - black bear (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)(Cheryl Senter | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A western North Carolina man is facing charges after wildlife authorities said he used a 12-gauge shotgun with buckshot to fatally shoot a bear on his neighbor’s property.

The Citizen-Times reports the incident occurred midday last week in a neighborhood in Buncombe County, northeast of Asheville.

Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission said a man reported that his neighbor shot the bear from across the street.

Given that the bear was not aggressive, was not attacking anyone and was on another person’s property, officers told the newspaper there was no reason for the shooting in the confines of a neighborhood.

