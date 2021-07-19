Senior Connect
Northwest police investigate after home was struck by gunfire

(Storyblocks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - The Northwest Police Department is investigating after a home was struck by gunfire Thursday night.

A news release from the police department states the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at a home on Vernon Road. Police say the home was occupied at the time but no one was injured.

The city of Northwest is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

If you have any information, contact Lt. Perez with the Northwest Police Department at 910-540-8914, or call your local police department.

