Northwest police investigate after home was struck by gunfire
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHWEST, N.C. (WECT) - The Northwest Police Department is investigating after a home was struck by gunfire Thursday night.
A news release from the police department states the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at a home on Vernon Road. Police say the home was occupied at the time but no one was injured.
The city of Northwest is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.
If you have any information, contact Lt. Perez with the Northwest Police Department at 910-540-8914, or call your local police department.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.