NCDOT: More than 8 million pounds of roadside trash cleaned up so far this year

Crews from the NCDOT collect trash
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers have cleaned up more than 8 million pounds of roadside trash this year across the state.

NCDOT leaders say at this rate, the state will surpass the 10.5-million-pound record from 2019.

The 2021 Fall Litter Sweep is a statewide roadside litter removal initiative, and residents throughout North Carolina can volunteer to help cleanup roadways. To register for the cleanup scheduled for Sept. 11-25, click here.

In addition to residents’ efforts, NCDOT maintenance crews dedicate one week of their time to pick up litter and collect orange bags placed on the roadside by volunteers.

To learn more about the 2021 Fall Litter Sweep, click here.

If you spot someone tossing trash from their car, you can report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app. You can download the app at ncdot.gov/litter.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

