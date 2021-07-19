Man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty to break-ins

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple break-ins Monday.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Ernest Baldwin pleaded guilty to:

six counts of Breaking and Entering a Building

four counts of Larceny after Breaking and Breaking

Felony Larceny

Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle

Obtaining Property by False Pretenses

He was sentenced as a habitual offender to 97 to 129 months in prison.

“The charges originated from several offense dates from 2015-2019 where Baldwin stole items from a local business, residences, vehicles, and pawned stolen goods at local pawn shops,” the DA’s Office stated in a news release.

