Hundreds overcharged for parking during holiday weekend see new charges on bank accounts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Weeks after a parking glitch cost some families visiting the beach thousands of dollars, those same customers are reporting more unwanted charges on their bank statements.

Town of Wrightsville Beach leaders say as many as 1,200 customers were overcharged for parking over the July 4 weekend, after a software upgrade for the company that processes parking transactions caused the company to charge people’s cards multiple times.

Wrightsville Beach leaders confirm all reimbursements have been sent out to all the customers involved, but several viewers reached out to WECT again after a second round of charges appeared to hit their accounts just a few days ago.

Tim Brown and his wife paid for three hours of parking that weekend, and were charged 100 times.

“It was supposed to be $15 and so far you can add it all up and it’s $2,500,” said local resident Tim Brown.

While they thought the ordeal was over when they got the refund earlier this month, 60 more charges from that same day at the beach hit their bank account on July 16.

“Obviously I was a little outraged. My wife typically handles situations like little better than I do, so she was able to get the first situation remedied, but the second time around, it seems to be a little bit more difficult,” Brown.

Town leaders explain the second round of charges that’s hitting customer accounts isn’t their fault, or the parking company’s error for that matter.

“It’s behind us, you know the company who had the issues is telling us everything’s been reimbursed. What happens now is a lot of times the credit card companies will hold the charges because they think they’re fraudulent charges, so that’s why they’re popping back up now,” said Wrightsville Beach Town Manager Tim Owens. “Hopefully this will never happen again and I’m sorry that happened to customers, to it’s just a bad episode.”

Owens explains customers must go to their bank to get the issue sorted out. Its a resolution that means little to the many people still trying to get their money back.

Brown and his wife are now left to wait ten days for their bank to investigate the charges.

“That’s pretty much all we could do,” said Brown. “No one seems to care.”

Pivot parking issued the following statement Friday in reference to the payment processing issues:

Pivot Parking was notified by customers earlier today about continued issues with the refunds that customers have received from Flowbird, the payment processor responsible for the payment issues Wrightsville Beach parkers had on July 4th weekend. Pivot Parking is working to gather information and communicate to customers.

While Flowbird has issued all refunds, customers will need to contact their individual banks to make sure the duplicate charges were properly processed and refunded to their account. After contacting several banking institutions, Flowbird recommends that customers contact their banks directly confirm or dispute the duplicate charges, especially ones that were issued multiple times due to fraud protections most banks have on their customers’ accounts.

As we receive updates and learn more information, we will pass along to our customers via the Pivot Parking website. If there are questions or concerns, please contact the Wrightsville Beach office of Pivot Parking at 910-256-5453 or email WBParking@PivotParking.com

