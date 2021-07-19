Senior Connect
Hiring issues impact North Carolina Zoo, with some exhibits closed

Entrance to North Carolina Zoo in Randolph County
Entrance to North Carolina Zoo in Randolph County(North Carolina Zoo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) - At the same time the North Carolina Zoo is seeing a huge increase in visitors compared with last year, it’s struggling to find staff to keep all of its exhibits open.

Diane Villa is director of communications and marketing for the zoo in Asheboro. She tells The Courier-Tribune the zoo is having trouble finding applicants “like just about every other business out there.”

The newspaper reports most attractions are open, but certain features like an obstacle course and feeding activities have remained closed.

Many of the jobs at the zoo are part time, temporary and pay about $10 to $12 per hour.

