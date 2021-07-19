Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: unsettled and not as hot

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington officially crested the 90s for nine of the last ten days but temperatures in the 70s and 80s are more probable for Monday as a cloudy front presses into the Cape Fear Region. Please stay alert with your WECT Weather App as scattered to numerous and locally torrential showers and storms are also likely to develop with this front. Breezes ought to be mainly south and generally lazy, although some 30+ mph gusts may gush from some stronger storm cells. And in the 82-degree surf, be wary of a moderate rip current risk.

New tropical storm development is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin through midweek.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And extend your outlook to ten days for any location you like with your WECT Weather App!

