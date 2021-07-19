First Alert Forecast: cold front brings slight cool-down and downpours

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday! Scattered showers are sticking around in your First Alert Forecast this evening with significantly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Please stay alert with your WECT Weather App as numerous and locally torrential showers and storms are also likely to develop with this front. Breezes ought to be mainly south and generally lazy, although some 30+ mph gusts may gush from some stronger storm cells.

Your Tuesday First Alert Forecast opens with continued risk of showers and storms throughout the morning hours with temperatures in the 70s as you wake up for work! Don’t forget to grab the umbrella on the way out!

New tropical storm development is unlikely in the Atlantic Basin through midweek.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

