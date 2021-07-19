Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Driver charged in fatal wreck on Gordon Road

Ernest Eddins
Ernest Eddins(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Castle Hayne man is accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a fatal wreck in New Hanover County of the weekend.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Ernest Eddins III, 20, was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Gordon Road in a Toyota Tacoma shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

“The Tacoma began to pass a Mazda SUV heading in the same direction in a no passing zone and struck a Subaru SUV, driven by James Harrelson of Wilmington, head on that was traveling in the opposite direction,” the State Highway Patrol stated in a news release. “The Mazda then struck the Subaru.”

Linda Harrelson, a passenger in the Subaru, died at the scene.

Officials say four passengers, including three children, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Eddins has been charged with DWI and death by motor vehicle. The State Highway Patrol says more charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested in connection to the incident.
One arrested, two injured after incident in Brunswick County
The damage to the sign at the corner of S. College and Oleander
Pickup truck collides with tanker truck in Wilmington
WPD confirmed two people were shot on Downey Branch Lane
Two female victims in stable condition after shots fired into a home
New Hanover County Schools’ job board lists 150 open positions, but the district aimed to cut...
New Hanover County Schools hires candidates on the spot at job fair
Starway Flea Market regulars are worried about the fate of their Sunday tradition.
‘It’s like a big family:’ flea market regulars react to proposal to rezone property

Latest News

Riverfront Park grand opening
Wilmington taxpayers could be on the hook for $14k worth of VIP tickets for City Council at new amphitheater
Experts warn that elevators in private homes are effectively unregulated, and people renting...
Labor commissioner, state lawmakers weigh in on regulating elevators in vacation rental homes
Northwest police investigate after home was struck by gunfire
It’s been a years-long process, but repair work to the hull of the Battleship North Carolina...
Work to repair the Battleship North Carolina’s hull is now completed