Driver charged in fatal wreck on Gordon Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Castle Hayne man is accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a fatal wreck in New Hanover County of the weekend.

According to the State Highway Patrol, Ernest Eddins III, 20, was traveling east at a high rate of speed on Gordon Road in a Toyota Tacoma shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

“The Tacoma began to pass a Mazda SUV heading in the same direction in a no passing zone and struck a Subaru SUV, driven by James Harrelson of Wilmington, head on that was traveling in the opposite direction,” the State Highway Patrol stated in a news release. “The Mazda then struck the Subaru.”

Linda Harrelson, a passenger in the Subaru, died at the scene.

Officials say four passengers, including three children, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Eddins has been charged with DWI and death by motor vehicle. The State Highway Patrol says more charges are pending.

