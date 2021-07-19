Senior Connect
Disability Resource Center celebrates at Hi-Wire Brewing

DRC at Hi-Wire Brewing
DRC at Hi-Wire Brewing(Dru Loman)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Disability Resource Center held a social get-together at Hi-Wire Brewing in Wilmington Saturday night.

It was a time to celebrate community and summer. Representatives from the DRC noted that 1 in 5 Americans identify as having a disability.

This July marks the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination based on disability.

Those in attendance were able to listen to the music of Michael Macias, a blind musician and composer.

“We’re really happy that this is one of our first big events since COVID actually took over that we feel comfortable in coming out to the community and being able to say hi, and enjoy a little bit of a social get together at the Hi-Wire,” said Brian Todd Barnette, the DRC Community Outreach and Resources Development Director.

The Disability Resource Center is a center for independent living, providing services to those with disabilities of all ages.

