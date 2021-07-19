Crews respond to fire caused by suspected lightning strike
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Facebook post from Leland Fire/Rescue, crews with several fire departments responded to a fire outside of a house on Darrow Drive Sunday evening. The fire was caused by a suspected lightning strike
Crews with the Leland, Winnabow, North West, Navasssa, New Hanover County, and Wilmington fire departments all responded around 6:45 p.m. The Facebook post says the fire was quickly extinguished and limited to the exterior of the house.
No injuries have been reported.
