Crews respond to fire caused by suspected lightning strike

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - According to a Facebook post from Leland Fire/Rescue, crews with several fire departments responded to a fire outside of a house on Darrow Drive Sunday evening. The fire was caused by a suspected lightning strike

Crews with the Leland, Winnabow, North West, Navasssa, New Hanover County, and Wilmington fire departments all responded around 6:45 p.m. The Facebook post says the fire was quickly extinguished and limited to the exterior of the house.

No injuries have been reported.

