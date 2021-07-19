Community invited to comment at WPD accreditation assessment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the community are invited to comment at a public information session held Monday, August 2, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Haynes/Lacewell Training Facility at 3100 Hurst Street, Wilmington as part of the Wilmington Police Department’s accreditation assessment.

Assessment is a voluntary process and WPD is being evaluated to determine if it meets the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) standards for law enforcement agencies.

During the assessment, WPD’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services will be evaluated by CALEA assessors that are public safety professionals from out-of-state.

If WPD receives accredited status, it will be the department’s fourth consecutive award.

Accreditation is a form of recognition of public safety and professional excellence that is valid for four years during which the law enforcement agency must submit annual reports and participate in web-based assessments for continued compliance.

Anyone who wishes to comment but cannot attend, is invited to speak with the assessment team by telephone. The public may call (910) 523-9810 on Tuesday, August 3, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.

Written comments can also be sent to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.

The standards can be reviewed at the Wilmington Police Department, 615 Bess Street, Wilmington.

