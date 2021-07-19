Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Community invited to comment at WPD accreditation assessment

For accreditation, WPD’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services...
For accreditation, WPD’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services will be evaluated by CALEA assessors. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the community are invited to comment at a public information session held Monday, August 2, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Haynes/Lacewell Training Facility at 3100 Hurst Street, Wilmington as part of the Wilmington Police Department’s accreditation assessment.

Assessment is a voluntary process and WPD is being evaluated to determine if it meets the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) standards for law enforcement agencies.

During the assessment, WPD’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services will be evaluated by CALEA assessors that are public safety professionals from out-of-state.

If WPD receives accredited status, it will be the department’s fourth consecutive award.

Accreditation is a form of recognition of public safety and professional excellence that is valid for four years during which the law enforcement agency must submit annual reports and participate in web-based assessments for continued compliance.

Anyone who wishes to comment but cannot attend, is invited to speak with the assessment team by telephone. The public may call (910) 523-9810 on Tuesday, August 3, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards.

Written comments can also be sent to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.

The standards can be reviewed at the Wilmington Police Department, 615 Bess Street, Wilmington.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Eddins
Driver charged in fatal wreck on Gordon Road
One man has been arrested in connection to the incident.
One arrested, two injured after incident in Brunswick County
The damage to the sign at the corner of S. College and Oleander
Pickup truck collides with tanker truck in Wilmington
WPD confirmed two people were shot on Downey Branch Lane
Two female victims in stable condition after shots fired into a home
New Hanover County Schools’ job board lists 150 open positions, but the district aimed to cut...
New Hanover County Schools hires candidates on the spot at job fair

Latest News

Ernest Baldwin was sentenced as a habitual offender to 97 to 129 months in prison.
Man sentenced as habitual offender after pleading guilty to break-ins
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Grodek has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6′3″ and around 210 lbs.
Wilmington police need help locating missing man
Crews were called to a tubing accident Monday afternoon in the Myrtle Beach area.
One injured in tubing-related accident on Intracoastal Waterway