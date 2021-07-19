Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Colts owner buys Elton John’s piano for $915,000

Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.
Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.(Source: Heritage Auctions, HA.com)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Elton John’s old touring piano now has a new owner.

The Steinway Model D grand piano now belongs to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay bought the keyboard from Heritage Auctions over the weekend for a whopping $915,000.

John used the piano for nearly two decades.

He signed the words “Enjoy this as much as I have, Elton John” on the frame in permanent black ink.

This latest purchase from Irsay adds to his already extravagant collection.

He is the proud owner of handwritten lyrics from Bob Dylan, a drumhead by Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, another piano from John Lennon, a drum kit from The Beatles, a tomato soup wrapper signed by Andy Warhol and a script from the movie “Jerry Maguire.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested in connection to the incident.
One arrested, two injured after incident in Brunswick County
The damage to the sign at the corner of S. College and Oleander
Pickup truck collides with tanker truck in Wilmington
WPD confirmed two people were shot on Downey Branch Lane
Two female victims in stable condition after shots fired into a home
New Hanover County Schools’ job board lists 150 open positions, but the district aimed to cut...
New Hanover County Schools hires candidates on the spot at job fair
Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Widespread Panic plays first concert at new Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Latest News

A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
LIVE: Biden discusses economy; Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision, senator says
Saint Johns County Sheriff's deputies saved an unconscious driver in a sinking vehicle.
Video shows dramatic rescue of unconscious driver trapped in sinking car
It’s been a years-long process, but repair work to the hull of the Battleship North Carolina...
Work to repair the Battleship North Carolina’s hull is now completed
Gabriel Baldwin works on his tennis game at One Love Tennis in Wilmington, NC.
With a lifetime of tennis ahead, local player sets Olympic goal