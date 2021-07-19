City of Wilmington to host “largest ever” career fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Wednesday, the City of Wilmington will hold its largest ever career fair at Legion Stadium.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., individuals are able to apply on-site, fill out interest cards, and speak with hiring managers and current employees.

Open positions include construction, parks and landscape, buildings and facilities, law enforcement, and fire services career fields.

Equipment will be on display for attendees to get a better idea about the type of work that they will be doing for the community.

“This is a great opportunity for people who want meaningful and challenging work, who want to make a difference and building and improving the community, and who are interested in growing and learning new skills. Individuals who attend the career fair will be given priority consideration for openings,” the City said in a press release.

