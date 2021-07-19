Senior Connect
City of Wilmington collects traffic data on Greenville Loop Road, residents concerned with safety

Greenville Loop Road
Greenville Loop Road(Dru Loman)
By Dru Loman
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Greenville Loop Road is no stranger to traffic concerns.

“A couple months ago, some dude lost control and crashed into a house,” said Will Davis, who lives off Greenville Loop Road. “It’s definitely a big problem out here.”

Several months ago, city councilman Charlie Rivenbark wanted to reduce the speed limit from 40 miles per hour to 35, but it didn’t get the green light.

“We decided to go with like a 60-day look-see to see what they can do to do some traffic calming measures,” said Rivenbark.

The project included additional signage, barriers and more law enforcement to watch for speeders. The city council looked at the analyzed data Monday morning.

“There was some mild positive changes and then there were some statistics that didn’t bear anything out,” said Rivenbark. “The speed didn’t drop but a half mile an hour during that period of time.”

Some neighbors say lowering the speed limit is only part of the solution.

“Some of the larger neighborhoods - Shinnwood for example, and some of those places I think would be very good targets to have stoplights to not only make it safer for the people to get out of the street, but also to interrupt the flow of traffic,” said Bradley Wootten, who lives off Greenville Loop Road.

The city says there will be more cars on the road once school is back in session, and they will compare their recent findings with data from the next few months.

“I’m not gonna let this go and neither will anybody else,” said Rivenbark. “We all want safety and we just have different ideas where we go about doing it.”

Speed limit is still an issue for residents on Greenville Loop Road