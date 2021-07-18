Senior Connect
Richard Holloman, founder of House of Pickleball, campaigns for Leland town council

Founder and co-owner of The House of Pickleball Richard Holloman announced his non-partisan...
Founder and co-owner of The House of Pickleball Richard Holloman announced his non-partisan campaign for one of two open seats on the Leland Town Council that will be up for election in November.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Founder and co-owner of The House of Pickleball Richard Holloman announced his non-partisan campaign for one of two open seats on the Leland Town Council that will be up for election in November.

Holloman recently served as a member of the Leland Tourism and Development Committee. His platform is based on his vision of a “forward-thinking strategy for growth.”

“I am confident that my experiences over the many years, working with towns and counties throughout the United States, will bring value to our growing community,” said Holloman.

He received a BSBA degree in Accounting from East Carolina University and was employed at Burroughs Corporation in Raleigh, NC before starting several software businesses. Holloman has worked as a CEO and President of two software companies that catered to local governments as well as law enforcement and 911 call centers.

Holloman and his wife Julia have been married for 45 years. They moved from Greenville to Wilmington in 1995. They moved to Leland in 2014 and currently live in Brunswick Forest. After moving to Leland, Holloman became a Pickleball instructor. Holloman has provided free training and equipment to students at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

