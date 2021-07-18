Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once...
Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami.

The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.

About 35 people were affected, with some taken to a hospital for treatment.

A portion of the mall was evacuated Saturday.

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WPD confirmed two people were shot on Downey Branch Lane
Two females in stable condition after shots fired into a home
The vehicle was seen this afternoon on I-40 near Garner when the front end was engulfed in flames
Ambulance from NHRMC catches fire on I-40
Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Widespread Panic plays first concert at new Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
One man has been arrested in connection to the incident.
One arrested, two injured after incident in Brunswick County
The damage to the sign at the corner of S. College and Oleander
Pickup truck collides with tanker truck in Wilmington

Latest News

Much of Altenahr, Germany, lies in ruins after heavy flooding hit the area. Entire chunks of...
Merkel tours ‘surreal’ flood scene, vows aid, climate action
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship...
Morikawa wins British Open for 2nd major at age 24
Founder and co-owner of The House of Pickleball Richard Holloman announced his non-partisan...
Richard Holloman, founder of House of Pickleball, campaigns for Leland town council
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de...
Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France