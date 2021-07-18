Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

North Carolina jobless rate falls for ninth straight month

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s unemployment rate has fallen for the ninth consecutive month.

The state Commerce Department reports the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in June, compared to 4.8% in May.

It’s a streak of declining rates going back to October.

Data released by the agency show more people entered North Carolina’s labor force and were hired in June compared to the month before.

Figures in May had showed a decline in the number of people actively seeking work.

The unemployment rate sits well below levels at the height of COVID-19 commerce restrictions last year, when the jobless rate soared to 13.5%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man has been arrested in connection to the incident.
One arrested, two injured after incident in Brunswick County
The damage to the sign at the corner of S. College and Oleander
Pickup truck collides with tanker truck in Wilmington
WPD confirmed two people were shot on Downey Branch Lane
Two female victims in stable condition after shots fired into a home
New Hanover County Schools’ job board lists 150 open positions, but the district aimed to cut...
New Hanover County Schools hires candidates on the spot at job fair
Crowds line up to see Widespread Panic at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Widespread Panic plays first concert at new Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Latest News

City of Wilmington to host “largest ever” career fair
City of Wilmington to host “largest ever” career fair
New Hanover County Schools hires candidates on the spot at job fair
Disaster Preparedness Expo held in Pender County
Disaster Preparedness Expo held in Pender County
Pickup truck collides with tanker truck in Wilmington
Home run derby fundraiser
Whiteville community rallies around boy burned in fire explosion, holds home run derby fundraiser