First Alert Forecast: From AM sunglasses to a PM umbrella...scattered storms return

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Temperatures will already be cranked up in the 80s by the time you're finished eating breakfast.While the Bermuda high responsible for the low rain chances has kept pop-up showers and storm chances relatively low, rain chances will pick up today as a mid-level trough creates a more unstable weather pattern early next week.

In regards to rain odds: Today: 40%, Tomorrow: 60%, Tuesday: 60%. In simple terms, it’s a good idea to keep the umbrella by your side!

Heat and humidity continue to end of the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values at times will make it feel like the upper 90s and lower 100s; make sure you stay hydrated!Temperatures will cool slightly early next week with highs shifting to the middle and upper 80s while overnight lows continue their trend of muggy middle and lower 70s.

The tropical Atlantic should remain quiet over the next five days.

