Disaster Preparedness Expo held in Pender County, residents given resources

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County residents are still feeling the aftereffects of Hurricane Florence that ripped through the Cape Fear region in 2018.

“If you ask me about Florence, it was terrible,” said resident Andrew Malloy.

That’s why the Pender Long Term Recovery Group held the Disaster Preparedness Expo.

“It’s like one stop shopping, we can get them prepared all in one place,” said Michelle Green, project coordinator of the Pender Long Term Recovery Group.

A space filled with resources to prepare for the next big storm, with everything from pamphlets to professionals sharing their knowledge.

“Have a disaster supply kit, have an evaluation plan, and just think through what you’re going to do to prepare for a storm before we actually have a storm on the way,” said Sarah Taylor, Pender County Emergency Management Technician.

There were resources and information to help those in the community for whatever comes their way.

“Last time we had 12 days with some people without electricity and stuff, so to have the amount of water you need for your family and pets, and the food sources that you need, so that you’re totally prepared in case something happens,” said Green.

Attorneys and paralegals were in attendance to discuss documents often lost or damaged in storms.

“It’s important to either make a will, make a power of attorney, make a health care power of attorney, maybe even a living will,” said Elizabeth Savage, staff attorney for the Disaster Relief Project of Legal Aid NC. “These estate planning documents are important to have to better prepare you for the future in case another disaster happens.”

While Pender County residents won’t always be able to tell what’s coming their way, it’s important to be ready.

“The better you can prepare now, the better off you’re going to be in the future,” said Savage.

There were over a dozen organizations in attendance, with representatives from The Salvation Army, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity.

