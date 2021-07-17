Two people are in hospital after shots fired into a home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people have been transported to hospital following reports of shots fired in the Birch Creek area between Wrightsville Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard Friday evening.

Wilmington Police Department confirmed two people were shot on Downey Branch Lane around 10:30 p.m., one was a juvenile. The shots were fired into a residence from the outside, officials said.

The juvenile was taken to Cape Fear Hospital by another individual and is in surgery; the other victim has been transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. There is no information about the condition of either victim at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

